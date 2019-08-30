VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G makes up 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $74,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000.

Shares of MGK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.34. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 12-month low of $1,825.50 and a 12-month high of $2,204.40.

