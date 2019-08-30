Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,500 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of AbbVie worth $107,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $65.55. 3,190,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,617. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

