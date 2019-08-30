Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 107,025 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.37% of Performance Food Group worth $57,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,348. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $272,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,683.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

