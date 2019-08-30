Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,958 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Iqvia worth $39,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Iqvia stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.