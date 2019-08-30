Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,321,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,850 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $69,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,359,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 659,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.59. 158,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,123. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

