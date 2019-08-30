VENS VCT/CNV (LON:VENC) Trading Down 4.1%

VENS VCT/CNV (LON:VENC) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. VENS VCT/CNV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

