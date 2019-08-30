VeriCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,094.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $12,094.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149963 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,629.43 or 1.00630540 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040315 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,015,940 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

