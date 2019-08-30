Veritas Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 889,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $150,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,788,000 after buying an additional 4,183,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after buying an additional 3,969,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after buying an additional 2,070,115 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,915,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after buying an additional 1,716,763 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,073,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455,918. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

