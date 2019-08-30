Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases 35,600 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for 5.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.54% of Baxter International worth $645,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 82.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,677,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,412,000 after purchasing an additional 760,308 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $806,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 60.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,786. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $847,608 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

