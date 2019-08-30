Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,876 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

In other news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges purchased 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.