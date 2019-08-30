Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $447,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,922.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $139.24.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

