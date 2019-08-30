Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other NetGear news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $115,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $32,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,983. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on NetGear in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NetGear in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

NetGear stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. 5,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,497. NetGear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

