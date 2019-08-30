Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,774 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

PHO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

