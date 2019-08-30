Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $268.78. The company had a trading volume of 187,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

