Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Reduced by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after buying an additional 688,375 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,914. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.