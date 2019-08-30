Vicus Capital Acquires 2,879 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 137.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $213.06. 153,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,926. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $223.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.89.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

