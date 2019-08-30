Vicus Capital Buys 194 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after acquiring an additional 965,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,175,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 922,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.28. 146,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,020. The company has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

