Vicus Capital Purchases 185 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,719.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 160,344 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 155,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

