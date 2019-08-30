Vicus Capital Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. 19,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,032. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

