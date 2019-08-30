Vicus Capital Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,038,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,190,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $114.39.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.