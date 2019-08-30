Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

