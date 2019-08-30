Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

