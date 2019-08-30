Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) Trading Up 6.7%

Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86.

About Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL)

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. It provides The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a computer based emergency call, nurse call, and resident monitoring system for senior citizens.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.