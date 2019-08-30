Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.67

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $12.21. Vince shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 407 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $55.12 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,312.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,099.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vince by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vince by 315.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 131,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vince by 223.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

