Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) Insider Purchases A$100,685.10 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) insider Arnoud De Meyer bought 48,900 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$100,685.10 ($71,407.87).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.26. Viva Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.66 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of A$2.58 ($1.83).

Get Viva Energy Group alerts:

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.