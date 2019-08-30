VNT Chain (VNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $189,054.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00233379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.01349678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00092285 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021179 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,550,067 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

