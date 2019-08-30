Vodi X Market Capitalization Achieves $791,139.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Vodi X has a market cap of $791,139.00 and $134,957.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00232286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.01347869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091288 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Vodi X Token Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,360,758 tokens. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

