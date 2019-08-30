Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,809 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 1,904,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

