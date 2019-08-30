Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 178,885 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 147.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 178,885 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Gulfport Energy worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $420.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

