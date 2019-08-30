Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sothebys were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sothebys during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,445,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 31.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of BID traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. Sothebys has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.58 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sothebys news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,028,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $2,403,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sothebys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

