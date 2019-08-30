Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,516 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 80,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.