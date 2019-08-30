VouchForMe Price Down 3% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $471,947.00 and approximately $14,371.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01347059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021098 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.