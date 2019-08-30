Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.55.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

