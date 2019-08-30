Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $1.84. Vuzix shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 1,998 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on VUZI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 291.85% and a negative return on equity of 78.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vuzix Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

