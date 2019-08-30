Wabi (WABI) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Wabi has a market cap of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Wabi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wabi Profile

Wabi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken. Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io.

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

