Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 4.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.83. 1,298,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

