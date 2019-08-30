Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126,684 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.55% of Waters worth $366,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

WAT stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.75. 1,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

