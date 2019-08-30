Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 8,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,632. The stock has a market cap of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

