Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$90.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$113.02 million.

