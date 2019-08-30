Weber Alan W Has $131,000 Stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)

Weber Alan W increased its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W owned about 0.48% of XCel Brands worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XCel Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of XCel Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 4,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.34. XCel Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. XCel Brands had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

