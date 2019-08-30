Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kion Group (KGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kion Group (FRA: KGX) in the last few weeks:

8/29/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Main First Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/3/2019 – Kion Group was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:KGX traded up €1.49 ($1.73) during trading on Friday, hitting €43.99 ($51.15). 259,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kion Group AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.65.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

