WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.68

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $8.78. WEIR GRP PLC/S shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 2,914 shares changing hands.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

