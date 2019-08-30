Weitz Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up 2.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $64,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 137,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 15,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,700. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

