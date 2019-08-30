Weitz Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,475 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up about 5.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $128,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.33. 13,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,185. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 277.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

