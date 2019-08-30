Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 190,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,142. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

