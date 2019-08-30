Weitz Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AON worth $41,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AON by 54.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 39.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,442. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $198.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

