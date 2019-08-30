Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,046,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 827,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.46.

MU stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,824. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

