Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,868,000 after acquiring an additional 440,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 356,229 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 112,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,056,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,128. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $69.48 and a 1-year high of $91.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

