Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 62,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 607,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 579,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,620,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 141,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

