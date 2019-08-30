Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,937,000 after buying an additional 514,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,461,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,774,000 after buying an additional 187,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,058,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,643,000 after buying an additional 176,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 303,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,903,842. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

